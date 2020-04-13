Ishita Dutta's lockdown diaries: Yoga, painting, cooking and much more!
Ishita Dutt's Instagram page is full of her photos and videos in which she can be seen having a fun time with her husband Vatsal Sheth, doing yoga, painting, cooking and much more.
Ishita Dutta's love for painting is not known to many. Now that shooting has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she is indoors, she is engaging in painting.
"I am painting, sketching, watching TV and cooking a bit. It's such a bliss to be able to find time to do things that I love as we are always working. We never really get much time for ourselves or with each other," she said.
So I tried making ice cream with what I had at home and it turned out pretty good.... step 1 Beat fresh cream (If u don’t have enough add little milk or almond milk n beat till it becomes thick n foamy) Step 2 Add flavour whatever u have (I added crushed Oreo, Nutella) Step 3 Freeze for 15 min take out beat again and then freeze again Repeat step 3 3-4 times Step 5 Add nuts, chocolate pieces whatever u can add for texture and mix but with spoon softly and then freeze. Do not use a beater for this step. Step 6 Keep the ice cream out for 5-10 min before serving so it’s soft n easy to serve. Enjoy ð Note: If you don’t have a blender like I used try with an egg beater or take a bowl and a fork freeze it and then use it to beat the cold cream.
"In these difficult times, we all need to stand together by distancing ourselves from each other. We have to stay home and practice self-isolation and social distancing. People are treating this as a holiday, going out and meeting others. We have to refrain from all these activities and take this more seriously," she added.
Cook, paint, clean, dance, workout, do yoga, watch tv, read a book, spend time with ur family, play with your pets, write something, water ur plants here’s a list of things you can do just don’t go out please.. ððð Let’s fight this together by staying away from each other... #socialdistancing #selfisolation #fightagainstcoronavirusâï¸
She was last seen on the small screen in the show "Bepanah Pyaarr", which went off air in February.
Anita Hassanandani: The popular actress is enjoying her quarantine period with her husband Rohit Reddy. Anita shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram handle. While Rohit is fast asleep, Anita's pet too is busy dozing off. Isn't this picture cute and adorable?
Sargun Mehta: Sargun Mehta shared a hilarious video of the actor praying for the Coronavirus to go away. The video featured Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey, and Danny Alagh reciting prayers with weird and funny hand gestures. Wanna watch the video? Click here
Jasleen Matharu: During her quarantine period, former Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu met her boyfriend. He is none other than, her cute little teddy. Dressed in a red crop top and denim shorts, Jasleen shared this picture on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Meet my boyfriend (sic)."
Arjun Bijlani: The actor is making the most of his isolation period. Arjun is having a fun time with his wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan Bijlani. Isn't it evident from this picture? Sharing this image, Arjun wrote, "We all have time now. make the most of it with ur loved ones. Kahin loss hai toh kahin gain. be safe stay happy and most importantly don't panic (sic)."
Gauahar Khan: While Arjun Bijlani is spending time with his family, Gauahar Khan is sharpening her humour skills. Want to know how? Click here
Rashami Desai: The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is constantly spreading awareness about coronavirus. After a video of her getting screened at her shoot went viral, Rashami has now put out a video explaining the precautions one needs to take. Click here to check the full video.
Arti Singh: Arti has started pursuing her cooking hobby at her home. However, the sad part is - there is no one to give review to her cooking skills. Sharing this picture, she wrote, "I was cooking daily for 3 months in the Bigg Boss house but it's been a month since we have come out and today is the first day I'm cooking. I have learnt to cook from my mother, who is an amazing cook herself! This time around though I am not cooking for the housemates but rather just for myself....the downside is, koi tarif karne wala hi nahi hai! So the chef, the lucky one to relish, and the one to compliment is all me! The effects of #CoronaVirus! Any one for imli wale chole? (sic)."
Gautam Rode: When you can't go to the gym, you bring it home, that's the motto of Gautam Rode. The actor completed his quota of work out at home since all the gyms are closed due to coronavirus outbreak in the city.
Karan Grover: The popular actor is making the most out of his quarantine time. From cleaning the utensils to cooking food, the actor is certainly giving us some important goals.
Karanvir Bohra: Karan shared this picture of himself doing his household work with his daughters helping him out. Sharing this picture, he wrote: "santa's helpers....Doing household chores is the need of the hour, my wardrobe needs to get cleaned, I need to steam and Sanatize my house too....I got a great hack for this (sic)". Want to know what's the hack of doing household work? Click on this link
Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Rashami Desai's Bigg Boss 13 partner Devoleena Bhattacharjee is busy giving us some important dos and don'ts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the form of a video. The caption read: "CoVid-19, requesting everyone to quarantine for atleast 2weeks.B safe Be happy (sic)."
Rohitash Gaur: Just like Devoleena, the Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain actor Rohitash Gaur is giving us some valuable tips to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The actor stresses on avoiding public places and maintaining social distance by staying at home. His message to his viewers is, "Hum andar to corona bahar (Corona will not affect us if we stay indoors) (sic).
Kamya Shalabh Dang: TV actress Kamya Panjabi, who is now married to Dr. Shalabh Dang, is spending self-quarantining with her kids, while her husband is busy on duty, as he belongs to the healthcare industry. Kamya shared this picture on Instagram and captioned: Pati kaam pe Hum aaraam pe. Appreciate the people associated with the heathcare industry, they are working hard to ensure we all are safe.
Coronavirus outbreak has not just postponed film releases and cancelled shoots but has also compelled each one of us to stay home. During the self-isolation period Television celebrities can be seen indulging in their favourite activities - be it pursuing their hobby or spending time with their families. Here's how Television celebrities are making the most of their quarantine period. (All images: Official Instagram account of celebrities)
