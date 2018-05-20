Ishq Subhan Allah actor Adnan Khan gave 400 auditions before bagging a part on the show!

Adnan Khan of Ishq Subhan Allah fame, who will be a special guest on Rajeev Khandelwal's talk show Juzz Batt will make some interesting revelations about his personal life



Adnan Khan

Adnan Khan who will be appearing on Rajeev Khandelwal’s chat show this week will make many interesting revelations. Ever since Rajeev Khandelwal’s chat show Juzz Baatt went on air, it has brought viewers closer to their favourite celeb from the small screen and the latest TV heartthrob, Adnan Khan, who will be appearing next on the show where he will be seen making interesting revelations. Sharing the couch with him will be Karan Jotwani and Arjit Taneja. In this week’s episode, the fun trio will be seen revealing some interesting moments from their lives in a light-hearted conversation with host Rajeev Khandelwal.

While Karan Jotwani and Arjit Taneja will be seen sharing several interesting and bittersweet moments from their past, actor Adnan Khan will speak about the challenges and struggles he faced before setting foot in the industry.

On the show when Rajeev asked them about their early days and how acting happened to them, Adnan revealed that he had to go through 400 auditions before he landed the role in Zee TV’s popular show Ishq Subhan Allah. Commenting on this Adnan Khan said on the show, “Hollywood superstar Will Smith’s popular movie 7 pounds created a significant impact on me and I decided to come to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. Initially, I gave about a 100 auditions before I bagged a cameo in a television show. But, I gave about 400 auditions, before I was finally offered to play the lead in Ishq Subhan Allah. It has truly been an incredible journey for me.”

While the conversation delves deep into the emotional and fun-filled aspects of their lives, Sana Saeed’s impromptu visit will add oodles of entertainment and glamour to the show. The Desi boys will not only be seen wooing Sana with their charm and charisma, but also entertain the audiences with their camaraderie and heart-to-heart conversations.

As for Adnan his show Ishq Subhan Allah that talks about the concept of Triple Talaq has been gaining a lot of prominence. The show is amongst the top 5 on TRP chart and has kept the viewers quite entertained.

Also read: TV actors to reveal their 'fears, insecurities' in Juzz Baatt

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates