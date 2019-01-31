Ishqbaaaz fame Navina Bole speaks about pregnancy, reveals her due date

television

Television actor Navina Bole, who is heavily pregnant speaks about the changes in her life and how does it feel giving birth to a life

Navina Bole. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/navina_005

Actor Navina Bole, popularly known as Tia from the daily soap, Ishqbaaaz is pregnant. With passing days, television stars, too, have become very open about their love-life, marriage or be it pregnancy. Navina is expecting her first child and while speaking to tellychakkar, Navina spoke about her pregnancy journey.

Navina Bole said that she wasn't sure about her pregnancy and this news came as a surprise to her and the family. "I was not really expecting and thus I was quite surprised. Knowing that you are going to be a mother and creating your own flesh and blood and bringing a new living being into this world is such a beautiful feeling and it just made me feel very happy. It was actually a series of emotions; I was feeling nervous, excited, anxious, tensed but more than anything I was super happy and super content that finally something that makes a woman complete is about to happen," said the Ishqbaaaz actor.

Navina was also seen in Miley Jab Hum Tum and reveals that her due date is in May or June, and it will be a summer baby. Talking about how does it feel to carry the baby inside, she stated, "It is fabulous. I keep on talking to the little one as I’ve read somewhere that the child can listen to you in the third trimester. I am trying to see good things, read good books and eat healthy. I try to be happy most of the time and not be stressed. It feels great that a life is growing inside me; it’s like waking up to a miracle every single morning. I can’t thank Sai Babaji enough. I remember going to Mt. Marry church and offering of a child candle there and within a week I came to know about my pregnancy. It all just worked out so beautifully, and around the time I got pregnant, we had Ganpati Bappa at our place. There were so many beautiful co-incidences. Every day I am very grateful and I believe I will be a very protective mother."

Prod her on whether she wants a baby girl or a baby boy, Navina asserts, "I want a baby girl. I have always had a dream of having a little doll and decorate her and put her in all those fancy frocks and ribbons. My mother-in-law, my mum and my husband too want a baby girl but my inner gut feeling says it’s a boy. I will be equally happy if it's a boy. I just want the baby to be healthy and fit. I would just want to give him/her the best of life."

Here's wishing Navina Bole a healthy life.

