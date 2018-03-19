Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh 'Omkara' gets engaged to girlfriend Bharati Kumar

Well, the hearts of several female fan-followers of Kunal Jaisingh have broken after hearing this news. His Instagram post of this news is flooded with heartbreak messages



Kunal Jaisingh with fiance Bharati Kumar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kunaljaisingh

Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh, popularly known by his character name, 'Omkara' got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Bharati Kumar on Sunday, March 18. The actor took to his Instagram account to announce this news. He wrote, "Hellooooooo fiancé!! #newbeginnings (sic).” Reportedly, the couple exchanged rings at Juhu's ISKCON temple amidst family and close friends.

Hellooooooo fiancé!! #newbeginnings A post shared by kunal jaisingh (@kunaljaisingh) onMar 18, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

Well, the hearts of several female fan-followers of Kunal Jaisingh have broken after hearing this news. His Instagram post of this news is flooded with heartbreak messages.

A user commented, "My heart has broken any ways Congo (sic)," while another follower wrote, "Aaawww uh get engaged (sic)." One of the other user dedicated a sad song, "Dil ke armaan aansuoo mein beh gaye!! Hum wafa karke bhi tanha reh gaye dil me armaan aansuoo mein beh gaye (sic)."

Kunal and Bharati first met on the sets of The Buddy Project and fell head over heels for each other. The Ishqbaaz actor successfully managed to keep his love life under wraps. Television actress Aashka Goradia and others were present at the engagement ceremony.

In the month of January, Kunal had posted an adorable message for Bharati, wishing her the best birthday. He shared a beautiful picture of them together and wrote, "Here is wishing a very very happy birthday to the most wonderful girl i know...you are beautiful inside and out the most humble and loving and caring person i have ever known i wish you all the love and luck and pray that you achieve all your goals and fullfill all your dreams (sic)."

Here are some other photos of the couple:

Family forever A post shared by kunal jaisingh (@kunaljaisingh) onApr 2, 2014 at 10:23pm PDT

A post shared by kunal jaisingh (@kunaljaisingh) onApr 1, 2014 at 3:32am PDT

It's raining weddings for the Television industry, after Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, and many others, joining the bandwagon is Kunal Jaisingh.

