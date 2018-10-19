ISL 2018: Mumbai eye season's first win against Pune

football

With a loss and a draw in the first two outings, a struggling Mumbai City FC will be eyeing to record their first win of the season when they take on state rivals FC Pune City in an ISL clash at Andheri tonight.

Mumbai have started the season in an unimpressive fashion - with a 2-0 loss at home to Jamshedpur FC, followed by an away 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters. So the Jorge Costa-coached team, are expected to come out all guns blazing. Mumbai will have to improve in all areas, particularly in defence, as they have conceded three goals in the two games so far. The hosts also missed several opportunities to score in the first two games, and this is another area of concern for the team management.

