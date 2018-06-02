ISL champions Chennaiyin FC part ways with eight players

The others whose contracts ended were: Bikramjit Singh, Keenan Almeida, Jude Nworuh, Fulganco Cardozo, Sanjay Balmuchu, Pawan Kumar and Shahin Lal Meloli



Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC have parted ways with eight players from last season's cup-winning squad. Long-standing player Dhanachandra Singh was among the players whose contracts expired on Thursday, said a CFC release here.

The others whose contracts ended were: Bikramjit Singh, Keenan Almeida, Jude Nworuh, Fulganco Cardozo, Sanjay Balmuchu, Pawan Kumar and Shahin Lal Meloli. The team has already retained 13 players from last season for their title defence, with head coach John Gregory and sports scientist Niall Clark also signing one-year extensions.

Dhanachandra Singh, a mainstay in the defence, played in 26 of the 28 matches across the first two ISL seasons for Chennaiyin. However, a knee injury kept him out of the 2016 season before he played his part with three appearances in the previous campaign as Chennaiyin lifted the ISL trophy a second time.

