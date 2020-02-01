ISL: Dashing Diego on fire

Brazilian Diego Carlos's solitary goal helped Mumbai City FC (MCFC) overcome NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) 1-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday to keep alive their hopes of reaching the playoffs of this season's Indian Super League.

Carlos's strike in the 44th minute ensured MCFC took the fourth spot with 23 points. They have won six of their 15 games, losing four.

MCFC came into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC last Friday. Portuguese coach Jorge Costa persisted with the same 4-2-3-1 formation he adopted in the previous match, handing a maiden start to defender Hmingthanmawia, 19.

Mumbai relied on counter-attacks and long balls, while NEUFC pressed high and attacked with pace. The visitors were rewarded with an early free-kick but failed to make it count.

Minutes later, MCFC got their first opportunity at goal when Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Larbi got hold of the ball on the left flank and paced down the line before crossing it into the box only for Diego Carlos to head it over the bar.

Mumbai's counter-attacking almost paid dividends in the 28th minute when a cross from Carlos found Rowllin Borges in the box. The midfielder's shot deflected off a NEUFC defender and fell to Modou Sougou but his shot hit the post and was the rebound was cleared. Mumbai City enjoyed the majority of the possession while the visitors kept passing the ball but failed to finish.

The hosts finally got the breakthrough in the 44th minute when Larbi's cross fell at Carlos's feet. He side-stepped his marker and unleashed a low shot to the far side of the goal, giving Mumbai a 1-0 lead going into the break.

Mumbai almost doubled the lead in the 62nd minute when Sougou outpaced his marker and sent in a low cross from the right only to miss charging Amine Chermiti. In search of the equaliser, NEUFC then upped the tempo and created a few chances.

The first came in the 66th minute when Spanish midfielder Federico Gallego relayed a pass to Swede midfielder Simon Lundevall, who tried to find the right corner of the Mumbai goal but his shot lacked power and was safely collected by MCFC goalie Amrinder Singh. NEUFC nearly scored the equaliser in the 87th minute when midfielder Lalengma Wia's header from a Gallego's corner rolled inches away from the goal post.

MCFC now face Jamshedpur FC on Thursday (February 6).

