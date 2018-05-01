ISL: Ferran Corominas extends stay with FC Goa

The Spanish striker was in sensational form throughout the ISL, netting a record breaking 18 goals through the campaign, including back to back hat tricks against Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC



FC Goa have announced that Indian Super League (ISL) top scorer Ferran 'Coro Corominas has extended his stay with the football club till the next edition of the tournament. The Spanish striker was in sensational form throughout the ISL, netting a record breaking 18 goals through the campaign, including back to back hat tricks against Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

"I am happy to sign for this club and continue my stay in Goa. It was a memorable experience for me to play here and I look forward to helping my team go all the way in the next season," Coro expressed after extending his contract. "We came close this year and we showed great spirit on the pitch but our aim is to win the trophy. The fans of this club deserve it and I will do my best to help," he added.

The signing of Coro will be a huge boost for an FC Goa side that rallied late in the tournament to make a comeback and qualify for the semi-finals losing to eventual winners, Chennaiyin FC. FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera was ecstatic at being able to retain his top scorer for another season.

"I'm very happy to be able to continue to count on the services of an excellent footballer and professional that Coro is. I appreciate the joint efforts of the club and the player to reach an agreement which allows us to have his services for one more season and I hope that we have can have a lot of success together," he said.

