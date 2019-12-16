ISL: Mumbai City FC stun defending champions Bengaluru FC 3-2

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bangalore: Mumbai City FC showed great character and a steely resolve as they ended Bengaluru FC's unbeaten start to the season with a spectacular 3-2 win in the Indian Super League clash here on Sunday.

Subhasish Bose's (12') header had given Mumbai City an early lead, but Matic Grgic (58') own-goal gave the defending champs a lifeline. Diego Carlos (77') headed in what looked like the match-winner until Sunil Chhetri (89') converted from the spot to equalise.

However, it was Rowllin Borges who scored the winner in the 94th minute as the Islanders continued their unbeaten run on the road and grabbed their first win since the opening game. Mumbai climbed to the sixth spot with 10 points from eight matches. Bengaluru's first defeat of the season has left them third, with 13 points.

