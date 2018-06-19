ISL: No truth in Bastian Schweinsteiger deal, says ATK

"At this point of time, we at ATK have not contacted any player. We have no clue about the development," an ATK spokesperson said today

Bastian Schweinsteiger/AFP

Two-time Indian Super League champions ATK today denied speculations that they are in an advanced stage of reaching an agreement with 2014 World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger of Germany. ATK's denial came after reports in a vernacular daily claimed that the former Bayern Munich star midfielder may be seen in ATK colours in the upcoming season of ISL with new head coach Steve Coppell keen to rope in the German.

"At this point of time, we at ATK have not contacted any player. We have no clue about the development," an ATK spokesperson said today. The report claimed Coppell had proposed Schweinsteiger as one of the possible recruits to the team management and the Kolkata franchise are in an advanced discussion with him.

"We are not aware whether Coppell has reached out to him (Schweinsteiger). There's no truth to this," he said. ATK had a disappointing last season, finishing ninth in the 10-team table with 16 points from 18 games. In the Super Cup, ATK made it to the round-of-16 where they suffered defeat at the hands of FC Goa.

