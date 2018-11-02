Isn't it Romantic trailer: Priyanka Chopra's yet again blink and miss appearance

hollywood

Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, Isn't It Romantic will hit the theatres on Valentine's Day in 2019

Priyanka Chopra

The trailer of Rebel Wilson's 'Isn't it Romantic' featuring Priyanka Chopra is out and it ensures a fun, rom-com ride. The trailer features Natalie, played by Wilson, a girl who lives in her own romantic fairytale. After hitting her head, Natalie wakes up and finds herself trapped in her very own romantic comedy.

She has got everything she has ever wanted in this alternate universe, including one strapping gentleman Blake, played by Liam Hemsworth's. Over the course of the film, she attempts to escape every film cliche. Natalie and Blake play out all the classic romantic comedy scenes.

'Isn't It Romantic' also stars Priyanka Chopra, Adam DeVine, and Betty Gilpin. The film reunites Adam and Rebel, who played Bumper and Fat Amy in the 'Pitch Perfect' movies. Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, 'Isn't It Romantic' will hit the theatres on Valentine's Day in 2019.

