Priyanka Chopra: Dating is not yet a norm in India

Celebrating the launch of an app that has her as an investor, Priyanka Chopra says it will help Indian women find love

Priyanka Chopra

A day after attending her bridal shower in New York, Priyanka Chopra was back to business, working on her duties as entrepreneur. The actor, along with dating application Bumble's founder and CEO, Whitney Wolfe Herd, co-hosted a sit-down dinner to announce the upcoming India launch of the offering. Chopra had invested in the application earlier this month.

A source from the do reveals, "The theme for the evening was inspired by India. There were props like rickshaws and cycles. Many Bollywood songs were played, including hit numbers from Priyanka's films. A four-course Indian dinner, perfectly curated by Indian celebrity chef Hari Nayak, was preceded by a round of cocktails."

On the guest list, the source says, were an assortment of names, including Anita Dongre and Bibhu Mohapatra, singer Jay Sean and the Royal Princess of Jaipur, Gauravi Kumari, among others.

Chopra, who joined the social connection app as an investor and advisor, said she hoped it would change the way dating is perceived in India. "Dating is not something that happens often in India; it's not the norm, you don't date multiple people — you date one person, you like them, you date them for a while, and then you get into a relationship. That is why Bumble is going into India."

The women-oriented application also doubles up as a platform to make friends and enhance business, an aspect, Chopra insisted, could be exploited by those who are in relationships.

