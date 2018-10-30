Inside Photos from Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower: Actress lets her hair down

bollywood

Photos from Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower are breaking the internet

Priyanka Chopra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra has been trending on social media for her bridal shower party held at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Café in New York on Saturday. The actress looked like a stunner in her figure-hugging feathered skirt dress. With nude Louboutin pumps and centre-parted hair, she accentuated her look with a diamond string necklace and dark pink lip shade, Priyanka made the heads turn for real!

Priyanka shared some beautiful, heartfelt and candid moments from the party, where she is seen dancing her heart out. Accompanying her was her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas and filmmaker-friend Mubina Rattonsey and her manager Anjula Acharia. The 'desi' girl thanked her girl gang for showering her with such a memorable bridal shower.

"Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies...and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)! Thank you so much @mubinarattonsey and @anjula_acharia for throwing me such a memorable bridal shower that broke all the rules! My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved, thank you. And to top it off @tiffanyandco Perfect! Here's sharing it with you," wrote Priyanka as she thanked them.

This post was later followed by a video, which showed Priyanka dancing with Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas. Priyanka, who is apparently reported to be walking down the aisle in December, has been painting the town red with her man, Nick Jonas. Be it on foreign shores or in India, they have everyone in awe of their love and adulation towards each other. The couple, who visited Jodhpur last month sparked rumours of them scouting for a location for their wedding. While there were several theories to their visit, it is now been confirmed that Priyanka and Nick have zeroed down on Umedh Bhavan in Jodhpur.

The couple first met at Met Gala in 2017, and have been going strong as ever.

