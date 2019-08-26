Israel carries out 3 airstrikes targetting Lebanese-Syria border

international

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon's border with Syria east of the city of Zahle, Sputnik reported citing Lebanese An-Nahar TV

Israel: Israel carried out at least three airstrikes on Sunday targeting the Lebanese-Syria border area, reports news agency ANI. According to the reports, Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon's border with Syria east of the city of Zahle, Sputnik reported citing Lebanese An-Nahar TV. However, there is no official confirmation about the strikes from Israel.

The news agency also states that this airstrike comes a day after Syrian media reported that late-night several explosions were heard over the skies in Damascus. Syrian media reported that Syrian air defences were repelling 'enemy targets' over the capital city.

Recently, Israeli warplanes as a response to an earlier rocket attack on southern Israel attacked the Hamas posts in Gaza. Quoting security sources, news agency Xinhua reported that the Israeli planes fired several missiles at military posts that belong to Hamas militants in the southwest of Gaza City.

However, no casualties or injuries were immediately reported but severe damage was caused to the post that belongs to the naval force of Hamas, according to security sources.

According to news agency, ANI, the Israeli airstrikes came just a few hours after a rocket was fired from Gaza and landed on an empty field in southern Israel, causing no injuries or damage. No group has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack which was the third one this week.

