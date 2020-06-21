Israel set to have record number of openly gay MPs

Israel is set to welcome a record number of openly gay MPs after new rules allowing cabinet members to give up their seats came into effect, a media report said.

Six gay MPs from five parties across the political spectrum will serve in the 120-seat Parliament or Knesset as a result, a report said on Friday.

The country has the most progressive attitude towards LGBTQi people in the Middle East, despite opposition from some conservative sections of society. They are protected by anti-discrimination laws, have adoption and same-sex inheritance rights.

A member of a centrist faction, Yorai Lahav-Hertzano, will become the sixth openly gay MP when he is sworn in next week.

He replaces one of the five MPs from Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White party, who submitted their resignations on Wednesday, under a new law, which allows MPs who are also ministers to give up their seats, but stay in government.

Last year, Amir Ohana, from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, became Israel's first openly gay member of cabinet.

