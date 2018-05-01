Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Iran nuke deal built on lies

Israeli PM says he has 'proof' of Iran nuclear weapons programme, pressures US to scrap deal



Most of the purported evidence Benjamin Netanyahu presented dated to the period before the 2015 accord was signed. Pic/AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled on Monday what he said was evidence of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons programme that could step up pressure on the US to pull out of a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the information showed that Iran's leaders lied to their people about a nuclear weapons programme known as "Project Amad". But, Pompeo declined to say whether the documents provided evidence of a violation of the nuclear deal.

Intelligence experts and diplomats said Netanyahu's presentation, in a prime-time television presentation, did not seem to have a "smoking gun" showing a violation by Iran, but it could strengthen the hand of advisers to US President Donald Trump who want to scrap the nuclear agreement. Most of the purported evidence Netanyahu presented dated to the period before the 2015 accord was signed, although he said Iran had also kept important files on nuclear technology since then, and continued adding to its "nuclear weapons knowledge".

Tehran dismissed Netanyahu as "the boy who cried wolf", and called his presentation propaganda. As he traveled back from Amman, Jordan, to Washington on Monday, Pompeo told reporters he and Netanyahu discussed the documents in Tel Aviv during a meeting on Sunday.

Pompeo said that while the existence of the Amad nuclear project was known for some time, the new material discovered by the Israelis will help better understand the scope and scale of the programme.