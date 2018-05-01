Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Iran nuke deal built on lies
Israeli PM says he has 'proof' of Iran nuclear weapons programme, pressures US to scrap deal
Most of the purported evidence Benjamin Netanyahu presented dated to the period before the 2015 accord was signed. Pic/AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled on Monday what he said was evidence of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons programme that could step up pressure on the US to pull out of a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the information showed that Iran's leaders lied to their people about a nuclear weapons programme known as "Project Amad". But, Pompeo declined to say whether the documents provided evidence of a violation of the nuclear deal.
Intelligence experts and diplomats said Netanyahu's presentation, in a prime-time television presentation, did not seem to have a "smoking gun" showing a violation by Iran, but it could strengthen the hand of advisers to US President Donald Trump who want to scrap the nuclear agreement. Most of the purported evidence Netanyahu presented dated to the period before the 2015 accord was signed, although he said Iran had also kept important files on nuclear technology since then, and continued adding to its "nuclear weapons knowledge".
Tehran dismissed Netanyahu as "the boy who cried wolf", and called his presentation propaganda. As he traveled back from Amman, Jordan, to Washington on Monday, Pompeo told reporters he and Netanyahu discussed the documents in Tel Aviv during a meeting on Sunday.
Pompeo said that while the existence of the Amad nuclear project was known for some time, the new material discovered by the Israelis will help better understand the scope and scale of the programme.
What is the 2015 deal?
* The agreement signed between Iran, the US, China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain lifted crippling economic sanctions in return for curbs on Tehran's nuclear programme.
* Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran is committed to slashing the number of its centrifuges, which are machines used to enrich uranium.
* It is also meant to cut its stockpile of enriched uranium drastically and not enrich remaining uranium to the level needed to produce nuclear weapons.
Iran calls Netanyahu 'infamous liar'
Tehran: Iran branded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an "infamous liar" over his allegations of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons programme. Foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi called the accusations that Tehran lied about its nuclear ambitions "worn-out, useless and shameful".
No indications of Iran nuke programme: IAEA
Vienna: The UN's nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a statement that it had "no credible indications of activities in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009", citing its assessments from 2015. Iran has always denied seeking nuclear weapons.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever