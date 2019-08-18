ISRO: Chandrayaan-2 to land on the lunar south polar region on September 7

national

Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot

This picture has been used for representational purpose

New Delhi: On Saturday, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated that Chandrayaan-2, India's indigenous moon mission is on course to land on the lunar south polar region on September 7. "Hello! This is Chandrayaan 2 with a special update. I wanted to let everyone back home know that it has been an amazing journey for me so far and I am on course to land on the lunar south polar region on 7th September. To know where I am and what I'm doing, stay tuned," the official Twitter handle of ISRO shared a post.

According to the news agency, Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body". The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon.

With inputs from ANI

