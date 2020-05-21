Issa Lopez to direct Blumhouse's new horror 'Our Lady of Tears'

Blumhouse has roped in Mexican director Issa Lopez to write and direct its upcoming horror project, "Our Lady of Tears". The filmmaker is best known for helming 2017's Spanish-language horror fantasy "Tigers Are Not Afraid".

According to Variety, the new movie is based on the article "The Haunting of Girlstown" by Daniel Hernandez that was recently published on Vox and in Epic magazine. The article focuses on a mass hysteria epidemic with supernatural roots, that in 2007 spread through Villa de las Ninas, an all girls, Catholic boarding school in the outskirts of Mexico City.

The school recruited and isolated socially neglected girls coming from families living in extreme poverty and in remote areas of Mexico. "Our Lady of Tears" will be produced by Blumhouse in association with Epic Media.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever