It may be time for a overhaul of the academic system

Capt. Pramod Salvi; (right) Dr Srikant Datar will take over as the dean of Harvard Business School in January 2021

On Tuesday, this paper carried a report about an alumnus of a Mumbai school and college who is set to take over as Dean of the prestigious Harvard Business School from early next year. Even the current Dean has a Mumbai connect.

While these sterling achievements are certainly a reason to cheer, desi students reaching top academic posts overseas must surely make us think and move towards looking at the system here and the complete shortfalls and ills that beset students across.

From the bogey of donation which leaches students' families dry and leaves out the truly worthy, to the continual gaffes that may seem small but greatly affect students' lives and their mental state, the system needs a complete overhaul and so much more efficiency. We read and have personally witnessed no communication between University authorities and students over some exam, with the latter on tenterhooks and clarity coming at the very last hour, creating unbearable anxiety for them and their families.

We know of reservation which is as much a political issue as an educational one and the harrowing effect it has on students' lives, the continual political ping pong that has made the campus a playground for politicos.

Hall tickets get bungled, students are left wondering which venue they need to go to, whether they will have exams or not, University servers crashing — the problems are endless and all too familiar.

This is not just to highlight the flaws in the system but a message to students too. Looking at these achievements in academia, for those who cheat, use increasingly ingenious technological methods and other backhand ways to get an unfair advantage, it may be time to introspect. Applause for those who fly the tricolour with such distinction in the corridors of academic power overseas but let that spur us to clean up at home too.

