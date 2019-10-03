It's Politicians vs Cricketers this time in Mumbai Cricket elections

MCA elections which are due on the 4th of October has seen multiple cliffhangers already. Even after the Lodha committee tried to keep politicians out of the fray, it’s still seen that the old horses are still calling the shots. PV Shetty who controls multiple clubs via proxy along with Ravi Sawant have been using the political clout of Sharad Pawar. The Bal Madhavkar group who has pitched all proxies to contest for the big bosses. Most of the people who are in the fray have no links to cricket but are friends or workers standing in elections as a proxy as most of the old horses of the Bal Madhavkar group can’t contest. Shockingly other politicians like Ashish Shelar & Devendra Fadnavis are making compromises to get their candidates elected.

Looks like it's going to be an interesting election, it’s not going to be cricketers who control a cricketing organisation but proxies of politicians who with no experience may end up controlling India’s premier cricketing association.

On the other end United for Change has pitched candidates but looking at how many clubs are owned by the old horses it will be a tough election.

Sources tell us candidates of the United for Change are being pressured to give up posts on the higher level and have been pressured to contest for Managing committee as Bal Madhavkar group wants their candidates unopposed and politicians are getting calls made so that they step down and give their candidates and easy win.

The Shiv Sena has fielded Vihang Sarnaik who is seen to be a close aid to the younger Thackeray and the son of MLA Pratab Sarnaik. CM has fielded his close friend Amol Kale who mostly will stand unopposed. Ashish Shelar has put his Sanjay Naik who sources tell us is running around trying to get Nadim Memon to step down opposite him due to Memon’s popularity among voters.

Let’s see how tomorrow plays out and what is in store for Mumbai Cricket.

