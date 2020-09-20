Italian Open: Rafael Nadal suffers loss in quarterfinals against Diego Schwartzman

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Sunday bowed out of the Italian Open as he suffered a loss in the quarterfinals. Argentina's Diego Schwartzman defeated Nadal 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals to progress ahead in the tournament.

Nadal had entered the tournament with a 100 per cent win record against Schwartzman after winning all their previous nine encounters. But earlier today, Schwartzman was finally able to break the jinx and he outclassed the Spaniard.

The first set was comfortably won by the Argentine and he did not give Nadal any chance to stage a comeback in the opening set.

In the second set, the things were a little balanced and with things at 5-4 in favour of the Argentine, Nadal was finally able to break even and as a result, the scoreline was brought to 5-5.

But the Argentine was able to maintain his composure and as a result, he won the second set as well to record a famous victory over Nadal. Nadal would now be seen in action in the upcoming French Open.

