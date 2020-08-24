Search

Italian TV presenter Diletta Leotta denies dating Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Updated: Aug 24, 2020, 07:57 IST | A correspondent |

Zlatan, 38, and Diletta have featured in a training app during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Diletta Leotta
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Diletta Leotta

Italian TV presenter Diletta Leotta has quashed rumours over being in a relationship with Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, they were recently seen at a restaurant in Sardinia, Italy. Diletta was in the island to celebrate her 29th birthday (August 16). Various Italian newspapers reported that they were a couple.

Italian magazine, Chi's cover headline read: "The surprise couple of the summer." However, Diletta's representatives denied the stories: "There is no comment to make as there is no relationship between the two apart from a professional collaboration."

Zlatan, 38, and Diletta have featured in a training app during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown.

