It's a baby girl for Shikha Singh Shah and and Karan Shah!

For a long time, Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh Shah was flaunting her baby bump on social media and also pictures with her hubby Karan Shah that were all about love and happiness. Fans were waiting for the day when they announce the good news. And now, the couple has finally embraced parenthood and welcomed a baby girl in their world!

She spoke about this heartfelt piece of news to Times of India and also revealed the name they have given to the newborn. She spoke, "We are naming her Alayna Singh Shah. During our trip to Maldives in February, we had decided that if we have a daughter, this would be her name. This was the first name we both agreed upon, and after that, throughout the pregnancy, we called our baby,'Al'."

The actress even took to her Instagram story to share a picture of a baby cot and wrote- Baby "Alayna" says Thank you for all the love." (sic) This was followed by a pink heart. Have a look:

She had even taken to her account to share how she couldn't wait to introduce to all of her fans and meet "Al". Here is the heartfelt post:

That's not all, Shah is a fitness enthusiast and she also shared a picture on her Instagram and captioned it- "Work-O-ut time." (sic) Here's it:

Shikha Singh Shah Work-Out Session: Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Shikha Singh Shah

But that's not all, the actress even talked about the current COVID-18 crisis and how they had taken all the necessary precautions to ensure the child's safety. She said, "Karan and I had taken all the precautions we could throughout our pregnancy. We wore masks constantly, sanitised ourselves and did all household chores. God has been kind as everything went smooth. The baby has arrived and we are both fine. The hospital is also taking very good care. They are meticulous and sanitising the area very well."

