It's a boy for KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit!

Kannada superstar Yash gained massive popularity after his film, KGF Chapter 1 (Kolar Gold Fields) had a national release. Yash and wife Radhika Pandit are blessed with a baby boy and are over the moon as they welcome their second child.

The actor hasn't made any official announcement about embracing parenthood for the second time. However, according to a report in India Today, Yash and Radhika welcomed their baby boy on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

A source has also informed them that the newborn and the mummy are in the pink of health. We are now waiting for the couple to make an announcement by sharing a glimpse of their new family member on Instagram.

Two days ago on the occasion of Diwali, Yash, along with Radhika and daughter Ayra, shared a video wishing everyone "Happy Deepavali." The video couldn't get any cuter with Ayra's cute antics. Take a look:

In the comments section of this Diwali post, many of Yash's fans congratulated him on being blessed with a baby boy. There were comments such as "Welcome Junior Rocky." Rocky was the onscreen name of Yash in KGF.

Talking about Yash, the actor not only earned new followers, but his look and style from the movie became popular too. In one of his earlier interactions with Salman Khan during Tere Naam, he had mentioned that his writer-father once advised that if the look of the film is at local salons that means the film is a super hit. The same goes for Yash, and the saga continues to date with the latest one being Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh.

