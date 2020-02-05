It's a family celebration for Abhishek Bachchan on his 44th birthday; see photos

Abhishek Bachchan has turned 44 today, and wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared some lovely family photos on the special occasion. Junior Bachchan also had an intimate family celebration with dad Amitabh, mum Jaya, Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya where they cut a cake for the Guru actor.

Aish took to Instagram and shared some family photos and wrote, "Happy Birthday Babyyyy-Papaaaa. Love LOVE LOVE ALWAYS."

View this post on Instagram â¨ð¥°HappyBirthday Babyyyy-Papaaaað¤ððLove LOVE LOVE ALWAYS ðâ¤ï¸â¨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onFeb 4, 2020 at 12:45pm PST

Both pictures have the Bachchan family looking happy and smiling into the camera. Abhishek's love for sports, especially football, can be seen on the cake as well.

View this post on Instagram â¨ð¥°Always ðâ¨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onFeb 4, 2020 at 12:35pm PST

Big B took a walk down memory lane today and recollected the day when Abhishek was born on his blog. The actor shared Abhishek's photo with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He wrote: "It has dawned towards the 5th... the birth of Abhishek, later at night... the Breach Candy Hospital and the entire day has gone by in anxious anticipation for his arrival... finally, it happens and there is joy and celebration... in the blessings of the Dada Ji."

Conveying his best wishes for Abhishek, he wrote: "No matter how the years pass the child remains a child ever... 44 years be his age today, but the little two-finger sucking on his face ridden with childlike innocence never ever leaves you... and may it never."

