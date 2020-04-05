It's a free run

It's easy to lie around the house in your PJs and laze when you are done working for the day. But why not use the time you are saving on commuting, to instead, listen to a story, get some advice, learn yoga or simply fix your diet?

Some of Mumbai's best-known domain experts are doing interesting things online around their skill set and, unlike before, they are offering it for free.

Virtual asanas

The women-centric arm of the yoga and wellness studio chain DIVA Yoga, which has actor and fitness icon Malaika Arora as its face, has started live yoga sessions, immunity booster modules and useful breathing techniques to help reduce anxiety and clear the respiratory system for anyone who wants to work out at home. "The sessions are aimed at helping people build their immunity even as they stay at home during this global health crisis. It aims at helping you achieve a sense of calm during an uncertain time," says founder Sarvesh Sashi. Apart from demonstrating fitness regimes and asanas, they are also hosting regular online talks and light music sessions to provide the much-needed distraction.

Where: www.sarva.com or live.sarva.com

Tell me a story

Author and Sunday mid-day columnist, Devdutt Pattanaik interprets mythology for modern times. He has come up with an idea to engage with his audience while cheering them up. The storyteller will be narrating unusual, uplifting stories from Indian, Abrahamic, ancient and modern mythologies, 4 pm to 5 pm daily on Facebook Live. "I got bored. I realised people are also bored, especially families. I love stories, so it was rather simple and obvious. Only discipline and technology were needed."

While the books he has written make for an interesting read, with tea-time tales, the author also draws up fun visuals on paper to illustrate the characters or a scene—this makes it engaging for children as well. It's a simple and old school way of narrating a story and has his virtual audience fully engaged.

Where: FacebookLive @devduttmyth

Beat the mommy blues

Dr Vanshika Gupta Adukia, pregnancy, childbirth and lactation specialist and pelvic floor physiotherapist, is providing free online consultation to pregnant women on childbirth and infant care. "Pregnant women are apprehensive at this time and I'm here to educate them about the precautions that will help them stay free of infections and discuss the delivery options, given the current scenario, followed by postpartum care. As a specialist, it is my responsibility to spread accurate information," she adds.

Where: Via Skype/FaceTime on www.therhappy.in

Plan weekly meal chart

The weekly quarantine plan curated by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is perfect for sorting your diet woes. The full-fledged meal plan for a week includes a generous dose of grains, pulses, millets and spices. "I am doing it because it is the least I can do. I am sure that people wonder what to make in their kitchens and could be running out of ideas and patience. I wanted to offer them something that reminds them of their childhood, rekindles memories of happier times, brings joy, boosts immunity and makes time fly," says Diwekar.

Where: Instagram: @rujuta.diwekar

Choose a career

iDreamCareer counselling is providing free access to over 1,047 hours of in-depth career curriculum and free online group career guidance sessions to help Class XII students choose the best course and college. "The idea is to help them mitigate the impact of the pandemic on their plans. These sessions will be conducted by certified career counselling experts who are unbiased in their suggestions. Students should utilise this information and make the best of the current lockdown at home," says Ayush Bansal, founder and CEO.

Where: www.iDreamcareer.com

The meal plan

Workout: Do squats and lunges at home or play langdi/hopscotch.

Meal 1 (on rising): Pista unsalted and khareek with little ghee.

Meal 2 (breakfast): Ragi dosa with gun powder or plain dosa.

Meal 3 (mid-meal): Dry coconut and jaggery with 1-2 dhania seeds.

Meal 4 (lunch): Rajma chawal.

Meal 5 (mid-meal): Mathri (make at home, involve the kids in the kitchen).

Meal 6 (early dinner): Teekha puri with achaar.

Bedtime: Milk with gulkand and sabja seeds.

