'It's a fusion of Indian, English and Swahili'

Barely a few months old, Salim-Sulaiman's music label is turning out to be a treasure trove of unconventional sounds owing to the duo's decision to encourage artistes who would rarely find opportunities in mainstream music. Following Armaan Malik's Beech raaste, the label's latest offering is a track by friends of 25 years. An ode to daughters, Jogi re sees Vijay Prakash and Tapas Relia blend Swahili, Hindustani and jazz music.

The uncanny amalgamation of styles, says Relia, came about owing to their individual preferences. "Vijay is a celebrated classical singer. I am known for contemporary music, and our daughters have grown up listening to western pop songs. They are comfortable singing in English. While the initial plan didn't involve bringing these styles together, we eventually ended up doing so," he says.

Despite being rooted in Indian music, Prakash asserts that the sound is international. "[Our daughters] Kavya and Laakhi's signature jazz portion significantly enhanced the track, especially because it blended with the rest of the styles beautifully. I believe Jogi re will be a song that every father and daughter will remember, even 10 years later. It will connect with each of them."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news