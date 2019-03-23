It's a great shame: Danny Boyle on Bond 25 exit

hollywood

Bond 25 will mark Daniel Craig's fifth outing as the famed British spy following Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw will also reprise their roles in the film

Daniel Craig and Danny Boyle

Director Danny Boyle calls his exit from Bond 25 a "great shame". The Oscar-winning filmmaker had, in August last year, dropped out of the project along with his frequent collaborator and screenwriter John Hodge, over "creative difference" with the producers. He was to start shooting in December. Boyle was then replaced by True Detective and Maniac director Cary Joji Fukunaga for the film.

In a recent interview for a magazine, Boyle, 62, said he learned a lot about himself from his experience on the project. "I work in partnership with writers and I am not prepared to break it up. We were working very well, but they didn't want to go down that route with us. What John Hodge and I were doing, I thought, was really good, but it wasn't finished. You have to believe in your process and part of that is the partnership I have with a writer," said Boyle.

"So we decided to part company, and it would be unfair to say what it was because I don't know what Cary is going to do. I got a nice message from him and I gave him my best wishes... It is just a great shame," he added.

