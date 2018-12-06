It's a shooting trail for Shraddha Kapoor!

regional-cinema

While Shraddha Kapoor is used to shooting multiple films simultaneously, the actress raised the bar this time as she shot for two films in two different states on the same day

Shraddha Kapoor

The busy bee Shraddha Kapoor is juggling multiple shooting schedules and her Instagram stories are a solid proof of it. In a single day, the actress was seen shooting for her two upcoming films, Saaho and Chhichhore. While the actress began the day with Saaho in the morning at the Ramoji Filmcity, Hyderabad, later in the night, Shraddha was seen shooting for Chhichhore.



Shraddha Kapoor's Insta story

The first Insta story showcases Shraddha Kapoor shooting for the morning schedule of Saaho and in her second story, she posted a video of her vanity van which depicts her character's name 'Maya' on it, which is her character's name in Chhichhore. While Shraddha Kapoor is used to shooting multiple films simultaneously, the actress raised the bar this time as she shot for two films in two different states on the same day.

The actress who is currently recovering from Dengue has begun her shoot schedules again and is seen adhering to her commitments with complete dedication. After having a busy year with multiple shoots and releases, Shraddha Kapoor continues to have a working trail with her upcoming films Saaho, Saina and Chhichhore. The actress has enjoyed the success of her film Stree and now has moved to multiple shooting schedule

All three films showcase Shraddha Kapoor in different avatars altogether. While Saaho features Shraddha in an action avatar, Saina has the actress showcase her sporty avatar. Chhichhore will portray the actress in two different avatars, one of a college student and other of a middle-aged woman.

