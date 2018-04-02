It's a wrap for Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's Son Chiriya

Shooting for Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film, Son Chiriya, has ended



Shooting for Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film, Son Chiriya, has ended. Pednekar shared a photo of a cake on social media and wrote, "And it's a wrap... So special Son Chiriya."



Son Chiriya will be directed by Abhishek Chaubey, who earlier helmed "Udta Punjab", "Dedh Ishqiya" and "Ishqiya".

The film revolves around Chambal dacoits and is set in the 1970s. This will be the first time Sushant and Bhumi will be seen starring together. Other details about the film's release have not been shared yet.

