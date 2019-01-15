It's a wrap for Total Dhamaal; Madhuri Dixit has an emotional message

bollywood

The team of Ajay Devgn's upcoming Bollywood movie Total Dhamaal has wrapped up the shoot for the film

Inder Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor/ picture courtesy/Madhuri Dixit's Twitter handle

One of the stars of the film, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and shared a snap with Madhuri Dixit and the director Indra Kumar from the sets, confirming the wrap-up.

Interestingly, one of the most popular silver screen pairs of the 90s, Madhuri and Anil have reunited after 19 years for Indra Kumar's adventure comedy.

"And it's a wrap! A totally dhamaal end to #TotalDhamaal! @MadhuriDixit #IndraKumar," he wrote.

Notably, the star-studded cast -- Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra and Pitobash-- will be seen shaking their legs to 'Paisa Yeh Paisa' from Subhash Ghai's 'Karz' in the film.

Madhuri Dixit also shared a pretty picture on her social media account.

Last day on the sets of #TotalDhamalð§¡ð¬, shooting with @AnilKapoor & @Indra_kumar_9 has been absolute fun. Trailer out soon!ð¤© pic.twitter.com/ltVsuvsd0V — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 15, 2019

'Total Dhamaal' is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise 'Dhamaal.' The comedy flick also features Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn and will hit the big screens on February 22.

