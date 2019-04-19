It's a wrap! Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde's Telugu film Maharshi completes the shoot

regional-cinema

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara were also present at the wrap-up party of Maharashi

Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde have completed the shoot for the Telugu film, Maharshi. Director Vamsi Paidipally shared pictures on social media from the wrap-up party. He wrote, "A journey that will be remembered and cherished for a long time. Thank you team... without you all nothing was possible (sic)."

#Maharshi.. IT'S A WRAP... A Journey that will be remembered and cherished for a long time..Thank You @urstrulyMahesh Sir for all the support & Trust.. Thank You @hegdepooja @allarinaresh @ThisIsDSP @KUMohanan1 & the whole Team.. Without You All nothing was possible..:) #SSMB25 pic.twitter.com/jzvNTDZNla — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) April 18, 2019

Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara were also present.

The makers of Maharshi will also be releasing its first song today. Mahesh Babu posted a teaser poster of the song on Instagram on Thursday.

Mahesh Babu will have three distinct looks in the film. After the remarkable performance as Chief Minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, he slips into the characters of a charming college boy and a dapper businessman and another surprise attire for his next.

Actor Mahesh Babu's fanbase knows no bounds, nationally as well as internationally, carving a niche for himself. The actor has created an immense buzz for his upcoming film across India, as his films are not only viewed in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai but also in Punjab.

On the Bollywood front, Pooja will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4.

Also Read: Fans go gaga over Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, teaser crosses 15 million views

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates