Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara were also present at the wrap-up party of Maharashi

It's a wrap! Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde's Telugu film Maharshi completes the shoot
Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde have completed the shoot for the Telugu film, Maharshi. Director Vamsi Paidipally shared pictures on social media from the wrap-up party. He wrote, "A journey that will be remembered and cherished for a long time. Thank you team... without you all nothing was possible (sic)." 

Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara were also present.

The makers of Maharshi will also be releasing its first song today. Mahesh Babu posted a teaser poster of the song on Instagram on Thursday.

 
 
 
The first duet of #Maharshi #EverestAnchuna song preview tomorrow at 4:05 PM

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) onApr 18, 2019 at 3:39am PDT

Mahesh Babu will have three distinct looks in the film. After the remarkable performance as Chief Minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, he slips into the characters of a charming college boy and a dapper businessman and another surprise attire for his next. 

Actor Mahesh Babu's fanbase knows no bounds, nationally as well as internationally, carving a niche for himself. The actor has created an immense buzz for his upcoming film across India, as his films are not only viewed in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai but also in Punjab.

On the Bollywood front, Pooja will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4.

