It's an NY honour for Bhootnath Returns actress Usha Jadhav

Usha Jadhav bagged the Best Actor award for Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005 at the NYC South Asian Film Festival. Director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan was also honoured. The Marathi film is based on a true story of a mother's 10-year fight for justice after her son was tortured and killed by the police.

Jadhav, who bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress for the Marathi film Dhag (2012), attended the awards ceremony in New York over the weekend. The Bhootnath Returns (2014) actor has been travelling with the film on the festival circuit.

Usha Jadhav garnered praise for playing Veerappan's wife Muthulakshmi in Ram Gopal Varma's film. She once said in a chat with PTI, "After getting the national award, people thought I am an intense actor but that is not true. I am a good dancer and would love to do an item number or lighter roles."

"Hopefully, I would also get such characters because now things are changing. Talent is not judged by your looks anymore. If a person is a good actor, he/she automatically brightens up the screen," Usha further said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates