It's another adaptation for Sonam Kapoor, this time the Korean film, Blind

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor, has signed another film that's set to be an adaptation. This time, it's not a novel but an international film. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh is all set to produce his next film that will be the remake of the Korean film, Blind, and Ahuja will play the central character. It will be directed by Ghosh's associate director, Shome Majhika, and co-produced by Viacom 18.

A source close to the project said, "Yes, Sujoy has acquired the rights to the Korean film Blind and has roped in Sonam Kapoor for the lead role. The film will be produced by Sujoy under his banner and Viacom 18. As for direction, Sujoy's associate director Shome Majhika will helm the venture." The source further added, "Right now it is still too early. Sujoy and the rest are still planning the film. Once done, only then will the venture go on floors."

Ahuja's The Zoya Factor may not have turned out to be a winner at the box-office, but that hasn't stopped the offers coming her way, and akin to Taapsee Pannu in Badla, she has all the opportunity to get a meaty part. Apart from this untitled film, the actress hasn't signed any other film as of now. Coming to Ghosh, he last helmed the thriller, Typewriter, for Netflix.

