It's art time for Neha Dhupia, daughter Mehr!
Actress Neha Dhupia and her daughter Mehr turned to art on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a photograph that shows her and her little girl playing with paint. "Piece of (he)-art," she captioned the image. Netizens were amused to see paint splattered all over Mehr and Neha.
Reacting to the picture, filmmaker Tahir Kashyap wrote: "hahah so cute. What fun." Actress Dia Mirza commented with a heart emoji on the mother-daughter's adorable snap.
Mehr was born to Neha and Angad Bedi in November 2018.
