It's art time for Neha Dhupia, daughter Mehr!

Actress Neha Dhupia and her daughter Mehr turned to art on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a photograph that shows her and her little girl playing with paint. "Piece of (he)-art," she captioned the image. Netizens were amused to see paint splattered all over Mehr and Neha.

View this post on Instagram Piece of (he)-art âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) onMay 4, 2020 at 1:49am PDT

Reacting to the picture, filmmaker Tahir Kashyap wrote: "hahah so cute. What fun." Actress Dia Mirza commented with a heart emoji on the mother-daughter's adorable snap.

Mehr was born to Neha and Angad Bedi in November 2018.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever