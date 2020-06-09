It's confirmed! Shriya Saran joins SS Rajamouli's RRR; after Drishyam, once again to play Ajay Devgn's wife

There had been chatter that SS Rajamouli had roped in Shriya Saran for the multilingual RRR, starring Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. As details about the historical drama are under wraps, not much was known about her role. Now, Saran has confirmed that she is playing Ajay Devgn's wife. The actor, who relocated to Barcelona after she tied the knot with Russian entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev, is hoping international travel restrictions are lifted by the time shooting resumes. It will be reunion time with Devgn as she played his wife in Nishikant Kamat's Drishyam (2016).

The film chronicles the events that unfolded in 1920 India and is inspired by the lives of freedom fighters and also marks the first movie by S.S Rajamouli to be inspired by true events. Directed by Baahubali director S.S Rajamouli, RRR is produced by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and will release in 10 languages.

The motion poster, which released earlier this year, has definitely come as a big treat to all the fans and audience who had been waiting, across the world! RRR stars a stellar ensemble cast of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. The movie also features international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It is all set to release on January 8, 2021.

Speaking of Alia Bhatt, the actress said in an interview this is going to be a super-special year since she's working with Rajamouli for the first time. After the history that Baahubali created, the anticipations and expectations are multi-folded.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news