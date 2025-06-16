The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe thunderstorm and strong wind alert for the national capital, warning residents to stay indoors

Representation pic

Ayodhya witnessed light rainfall accompanied by gusty winds on Monday, providing much-needed relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions in the region. The brief spell of showers, along with thunderstorms and strong winds, helped bring down temperatures and improved the overall weather conditions, making it more pleasant for residents reeling under the intense heat.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi also witnessed rainfall on Sunday, providing a welcome break from the scorching heat. The showers brought down temperatures and contributed to an improvement in air quality across the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe thunderstorm and strong wind alert for the national capital, warning residents to stay indoors.

According to the IMD, a "moderate to intense spell of rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, and squally winds reaching speeds of 80-100 kmph" swept through the capital during the early hours. Furthermore, in Kerala, in view of the continuing heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in several districts of Kerala on Monday.

The closure applies to schools, Anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centres, and other educational institutions in the districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur. Kozhikode collector Snehil Kumar Singh said, "In view of the Red Alert issued in the district and continuous heavy rainfall, all educational institutions in Kozhikode district will remain closed on Monday, June 16. This includes Anganwadis, madrasas, and tuition centres."

Authorities have urged people to remain alert, particularly in landslide-prone and low-lying areas. The State Disaster Management Authority has advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and adhere to safety guidelines issued by local administrations.

According to the IMD, heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy falls, is very likely to occur at a few places in Kerala between June 14 and 17. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely on June 18, while Lakshadweep may experience heavy rainfall on June 14 and 15, the IMD said in a release.

