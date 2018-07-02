It's 'first work, then holiday' for Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is planning a holiday in Europe after the shoot of Akiv Ali directorial wraps up

Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh headed to London for a month-long schedule of Akiv Ali's film on Sunday. The editor-turned-director will be shooting some crucial scenes of the romantic comedy in the Queen's city.

The Ajay-starrer also features Tabu in a pivotal role and it will focus on modern-day urban relationships in a quirky way. The film, slated to release around Dussehra in October, is being shot extensively in Himachal Pradesh and London. It is being directed by editor-turned-director Akiv Ali and co-produced by T-Series and Luv Films.

As it will be a hectic schedule, Devgn is planning a holiday in Europe after the shoot wraps up. Wife Kajol and kids Nysa and Yug will join him for the getaway. In April, Devgn and family had visited France. Like Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, who often go on vacations with family, Devgn too has been lately following suit.

Meanwhile, supposed to roll by December, Luv Ranjan's film has now been pushed to next year due to Ranbir Kapoor-Ajay Devgn's chock-a-block date diaries.

Also Read: Amyra Dastur highlights her tresses blue for Sanjay Dutt's Prasthaanam

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates