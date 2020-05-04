It's Jhansi Ki Raani actor Ashnoor Kaur's birthday and Shaheer Sheikh has a great birthday wish!

Jhansi Ki Rani is one of the most successful television shows and continues to enjoy a massive fan-following. It was known for its canvas and great performances and all the actors became extremely popular post its success. Two of them are Shaheer Sheikh and Ashnoor Kaur. And Kaur celebrates her birthday today and turns a year younger.

And taking to his Instagram account, her former colleague and co-actor wished her in the most fabulous way possible. He wrote- "Happy birthday to this little one, who's all grown up now ... but the charm and innocence is still intact!" (sic)

Have a look right here:

And also have a look at how the actress is celebrating her birthday amid the pandemic, as she describes herself, a very different celebration:

Hope we can see this Jodi on the small screen again!

