Bejoy Nambiar says his digital debut is liberating

Filmmaker-writer Bejoy Nambiar, excited about making his debut in the web space, says it gives filmmakers an avenue for telling different narratives and it's very liberating

Bejoy Nambiar

Bejoy Nambiar told IANS, "I am extremely excited about this space. Most filmmakers are trying to venture into this space because this platform gives an avenue for all kinds of narratives, which is not really possible sometimes in a feature film format. As a filmmaker to explore that, it's very liberating."

It's about "trying to tell stories, engage with viewers in a different way, which we wouldn't be able to do in a feature film format," he said. The Solo director will venture into the digital space with Flip, which will soon premiere on Eros Now. The anthology has four stories - Bully, Happy Birthday, Massage and The Hunt. Apart from Happy birthday (directed by Aman Sachdeva), all are helmed by Nambiar.

"I approached it (Flip) like a feature film only. I didn't think of it like I am doing a digital project and I should apply a different kind of a sensibility to it," he said. Nambiar added, "I was approaching each story like I was making a short feature film. I think that really helped me shape the story also. It's not a long format show. Every episode is a new story."

It is a series of four short stories, each telling the tale of many occurrences that cause a complete 180 degree turn around in people, situations or perspectives inhabiting that tale. While shooting for Bully, actor Ranvir Shorey almost met with an accident. Talking about that Nambiar said, "He (Ranvir) had to ride a bike wearing the costume and the costume did not have a clear see-through mask portion because of which he could not ride the bike properly."

"He was riding it really slowly, which was not looking great in the shot. We tried it couple of times, but finally decided against it. It was a bit dangerous as we were shooting on a real road with proper traffic." Ultimately, a line producer took up the role of a stunt double for the scene.

