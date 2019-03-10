It's not always about winning the race: Karan Deol

bollywood

Karan Deol who along with his actor-director father Sunny Deol on Sunday flagged off an all Women's Bike Rally, stressed on the importance of participation over winning in a race

Pic courtesy/Karan Deol Instagram account

Karan Deol, who along with his actor-director father Sunny Deol on Sunday flagged off an all Women's Bike Rally here, stressed on the importance of participation over winning in a race. The gathering, at the rally organised by Navbharat Times, included courageous women of the Border Security Force (BSF), police forces and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Sunny spoke about encouraging women to shatter stereotypes and forge ahead bravely. "We are because of them," he said.

Karan, who will soon make his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, added: "I am because of my mother and I would like to tell all of you gathered here that it is not about winning the race always, participation is equally important."

The women came on stage and took selfies with the father-son duo who left soon after flagging off the rally.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is slated to release on July 19.

