It's story time for Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan amid quarantine

Different Bollywood celebrities are indulging in different activities at home to spend time amid the quarantine and lockdown issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some are cleaning their homes and many are sharing their workout videos. Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have something else in mind.

Taking to her Instagram account, actress and mother Soha shared an immensely adorable picture of Inaaya arranging book in her playroom. The toddler looked cute in her black t-shirt and pink checkered trousers. The post was captioned as, ''Booked for the week! #lockdown #stoppedcountingthedays #storytime(sic).''

View this post on Instagram Booked for the week! #lockdown #stoppedcountingthedays #storytime A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onApr 21, 2020 at 12:26am PDT

If you go to her Instagram account, she has been sharing pictures and videos of her family on Instagram account. She regularly updates us about her quarantine time. Recently, she shared a picture of her husband Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya. The father-daughter duo is seen peeling pees in the image! "It's just a 'matar' of time...#lockdown...#stayhome..#twopeasinapod (sic)," Soha captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onApr 15, 2020 at 1:46am PDT

Before this, Soha had shared an immensely adorable picture of Inaaya who could be seen sitting with her bunch of teddy bears and captioned it- House party Day 6. She also used the hashtag- Lockdown.

View this post on Instagram House party Day 6 #lockdown A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onMar 29, 2020 at 10:42pm PDT

