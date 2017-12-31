It's sunny, but chilly in Himachal Pradesh

Hill stations across Himachal Pradesh on Sunday experienced sunny conditions on the last day of 2017, a weather official said here



Hill stations across Himachal Pradesh on Sunday experienced sunny conditions on the last day of 2017, a weather official said here. However, temperatures were close to the freezing point at several places. "Dry weather to prevail in the state till January 4," an official at the meteorological office told IANS. In the state capital, a bright, sunny but bone-chilling will dash the hopes of revellers to celebrate the last day of the year amidst snow. Likewise, other popular destinations like Kufri, Narkanda, Chail, Kasauli, Dharamsala, Palampur, Dalhousie and Manali too are totally devoid of snow.

However, nearby hill destinations of Manali like the Solang valley and Gulaba has proved to be a blessing for New Year revelers owing to accumulation of some snow cover. The state capital saw a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 0.6 degree in tourist resort Manali. The night temperature in Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti, was minus 9.6 degrees, in Kalpa in Kinnaur district minus 1.6 degrees, Dalhousie 4.7 degrees and in Dharamsala town 6.2 degrees.

