It's Tara Sutaria alongside Tiger Shroff in Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2

The makers of Heropanti 2 have finally announced Tara Sutaria as their female lead opposite Tiger Shroff in the second instalment of the action franchise.

Tara Sutaria is also part of Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming movie opposite Ahan Shetty. A spokesperson from the production house shares, "Sajid Sir saw the rushes of Tara's scenes in the Ahan Shetty debut film and was really moved by her brilliant performance. She is a great actress who would be a perfect match for the role in Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff."

Sharing the news on social media, Tara wrote:

Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff will reunite on screen after two years. Earlier this year, producer Sajid Nadiadwala had announced Heropanti 2, and with the second instalment of the action franchise, he has planned to take it to the next level in terms of scale, action and other aspects.

Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan who has earlier directed Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

