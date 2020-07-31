It's time for Pottermania

A magical workout

If you thought that Harry Potter and yoga don’t go together, think again. A virtual session will combine the two, with people practising asanas set to musical themes derived from Hogwarts, Privet Drive, the Burrow, Forbidden Forest and more. The event is suited even for beginners, so sign up whether you’re a book nerd or yoga enthusiast, or both.

On Today, 4 pm Log on to livewithawaken.com

Cost Pay as you wish

Spell-binding objects

It’s easier to call yourself a true fan if you possess merchandise to back up your claim. But move beyond usual objects like posters and notebooks, and add unusual ones to your collection, including a table lamp designed like a golden snitch, a deck of UNO cards themed on the series and a LEGO kit based on the night bus in the Harry Potter and Prisoner of Azkaban book.

Log on to amazon.com

Take the Potter tour

JK Rowling didn’t conjure the locations in the books out of thin air. She often took inspiration from places around her, such as the flat in London’s Clapham Junction where she used to live, and a road sign in the area that inspired the name for Severus Snape. Join a virtual tour of some of these locations, including cafés where Rowling wrote parts of the series.

On August 1, 4.30 pm

Log on to odysseytravels.net

Cost `599

A quiz for wizzes

So, you know the names of the four houses in Hogwarts. But do you know what map that a scar that Albus Dumbledore has on his knee represents? If you do, join a Harry Potter quiz being organised by Chai and Games. The answer to the question, by the way, is The London Underground.

On Tonight, 10 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost `99

