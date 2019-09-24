Iulia Vantur and Mika Singh leave the audience mesmerised during their USA Tour 2019

Iulia Vantur, best known for her songs for the movie Race 3 and other songs in Bollywood movies like Veere Di Wedding, Sultan, Genius and O Teri performed to a full house at her USA tour along with Mika Singh. The duo performed in San Francisco, Kansas City, New Jersey and are soon slated to perform in Detroit, Seattle, Los Angeles. All shows were sold out and there were some musical nights to remember.

Iulia Vantur and Mika Singh began their performance with 'teri meri' and continued to perform some blockbuster hits such as 'laila', 'jab koi baat bigad jaaye', 'dam maaro dum', 'gulabi aankhein' and ended the night with the all time favourite 'Kumar ki raat'. The non stop energetic performances made sure that the audience sang and danced along their tunes. Iulia's soulful voice was much appreciated.

The crowd at the venue seemed to love them both so much that they have added another show in San Francisco. The Dallas audience also wanted them back but it seems like they will have to wait till next year!

Recently, Mika Singh had landed in a controversy after he performed at an event organised by former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf's close relative. After the event, he was banned by the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA). The singer's Karachi performance, which was a 14-member troupe took place in on August 8. This high profile wedding raised eyebrows when the news started floating that the bride's father, Adnan Asad, is reportedly a cousin of former Pakistan President, General Pervez Musharraf. Mika and his crew were given a 30-days visa, to perform in three cities - Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Later, the singer gave an apology following which the film workers' body revoked its 'ban'. At a press conference, Mika claimed his Karachi performance at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan were high following the abrogation of Article 370 was merely a coincidence. The singer shared the news on social media, which included a video and a tweet for his fans.

"It is a coincidence that I went there and Article 370 happened. If I made a mistake, then I apologise to the federation and the entire nation," Mika told reporters. The FWICE said in a release that it had lifted the ban on the singer.

