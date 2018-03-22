Iulia Vantur flies to Philippines as Salman Khan tied up with Race 3
Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur has checked into a health and wellness resort in Philippines
With Salman Khan tied up with Race 3, rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur has winged her way to the Philippines. The Romanian actor-singer has checked into a health and wellness resort in San Benito. Interestingly, a few weeks ago, Arpita Khan Sharma had also visited the spa. Did Sallu's sister recommend it?
Sunt intr-un loc minunat ce m-a dus cu gandul la dragii mei colegi de la Ferma Vedetelor. Dragilor va trimit energie, sa aveti forta de munca, sa va distrati! E frumoasa viata la ferma... oriunde-ar fi ea in lume. @monicabarladeanu esti superba, faci treaba foarte buna. Ma bucur ca proiectul e pe maini bune! @nea.rata esti cel mai tare fermier, cel mai hotarat, vesel si amuzant, mi-e dor de tine ðÂÂÂ Va imbratisez cu drag si va sustin de oriunde as fi ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â #fermavedetelor #protv #tvshow #farmers #realityshow #thefarm #resort #retreat #spa #phillipines #
