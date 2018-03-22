Iulia Vantur flies to Philippines as Salman Khan tied up with Race 3

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur has checked into a health and wellness resort in Philippines

With Salman Khan tied up with Race 3, rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur has winged her way to the Philippines. The Romanian actor-singer has checked into a health and wellness resort in San Benito. Interestingly, a few weeks ago, Arpita Khan Sharma had also visited the spa. Did Sallu's sister recommend it?

