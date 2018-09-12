I've not had a spray tan, retorts Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah

football

Footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah targets British tabloid which commented on the colour of her skin at a red carpet in London

Jamie Vardy with wife Rebekah

Former England striker Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah has slammed a British tabloid for commenting on her tanned look. Rebekah wore this yellow dress (right) for the TV Choice Awards at The Dorchester in London on Sunday and The Daily Mirror reported: 'The clinging bright dress clashed with Becky's Fake tan making her one of the night's fashion fails.'

Rebekah tweeted the screen grab of the report and wrote: "Hi @DailyMirror I don't mind if you didn't like my outfit but what I do mind is that you have commented on my skin colour AGAIN. I am half Portuguese and naturally tanned, I am just back from a holiday and my skin goes much darker in the sun. I HAVE NOT HAD A SPRAY TAN.

"This is the third time in a year that you have knocked me for my skin colour and the third time I am letting you know that I find it offensive that you continue to complain about my natural skin colour. It is unacceptable. You have been told this before so why have you slated my skin colour again? I would really like an answer. Still no response @DailyMirror."

