J Dey murder: Accused, Satish Kalya visited 6 temples to save from arrest

J Dey

Having played an active role in J Dey's murder, by hatching a conspiracy with main accused Rajan, getting people, procuring the firearm from Nainital, and doing the shooting, Satish Kalya fled the city after the crime, on getting scared about how big and intense the incident and the case had become.

From Mumbai, he first went to Shirdi and then to Shani Signapur, apparently to offer prayers to save him from arrest. Kalya is said to have visited six to seven temples across the country.

Kalya told the police during interrogation that he and his associates were "shocked" and "regretted" killing a journalist (after seeing the reaction), and hence, they went on pilgrimages. "Kalya even stopped eating non-vegetarian food and visited temples in Shirdi, Akkalkot, Madurai and Rameshwaram," said a police officer. According to sources, Kalya had initially not been able to identify Dey, and hence, Rajan asked (Vinod) Chembur to set up the bar meeting.

Kalya was told that the man Chembur would hug would be his target. Chembur then called Dey to meet for drinks, and the two met at the Uma Palace bar in Mulund, where Chembur hugged him after Dey arrived, for the benefit of Kalya, who had been sitting there in a corner.

