J Dey murder verdict: What happened in the Mumbai courtroom
A special CBI court yesterday convicted nine people for journalist J Dey's murder, and acquitted fellow scribe Jigna Vora and Paulson Palitara
Illustration/Uday Mohite
A special CBI court yesterday sentenced nine, including gangster Chhota Rajan, to life imprisonment along with a collective fine of Rs 2.2 crore for the murder of journalist J Dey. Journalist Jigna Vora and Rajan aide Paulson Palitara were acquitted by special CBI judge Sameer Adkar, who announced the judgment in a jam-packed courtroom around 11.40 am and gave the quantum of punishment around 4.20 pm.
Shooter Satish Kalya, Anil Waghmode, Abhijit Shinde, Nilesh Shedge, Arun Dake, Mangesh Agawane, Sachin Gaikwad, Deepak Sisodia and Rajan were convicted under various sections. The court also awarded Rs 5 lakh to Dey's sister Leena, Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said.
Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat after the verdict at the Sessions Court yesterday.
Court observations
While sentencing the nine for conspiracy and murder, the court held that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing the incident as an act of organised crime committed by Rajan's "crime syndicate", and the murder was well planned. The court relied upon the extra-judicial confession made by Rajan himself in a call to another person, where he can be heard speaking about having gotten J Dey killed, that was recorded by the police. It also relied on the calls made by Rajan to three journalists, wherein he said he had ordered the hit on Dey.
"It is clear that the evidence from these witnesses, regarding the phone calls made to them by Chhota Rajan confessing his guilt, is cogent, trustworthy and reliable. These witnesses were senior and experienced journalists. They were independent witnesses. There was no reason for them to depose falsely. There is no evidence to show that there was any previous concert between these witnesses to falsely implicate the accused," the court observed. "The extra judicial confessions have passed the test of credibility, can be accepted and can be the basis of a conviction."
Paresh Vora, Jigna's uncle
No leniency
Defence lawyers asked for a lesser sentence as some accused were old and ailing and had families to take care of. On this, the court order read, "The murder of Dey was a cold-blooded act. The accused have criminal antecedents. [Though] one of the accused is HIV+, that is no ground to show leniency, considering the nature of the offence and the manner in which it was committed."
Rs 2.2 cr
Total fine slapped on the convicts
Illustrations/Ravi Jadhav
Walking free
In Palitara's case, the court observed that the CBI had alleged that he had provided the SIM cards and money for execution of the crime, but the prosecution had failed to submit evidence to establish the same. The court held there was "nothing in the evidence that suggested" Vora had instigated Rajan "to commit the murder". Her lawyer, Advocate Jayesh Vithlani, said, "Investigating agencies couldn't prove the allegations against her."
Multiple convictions
Kalya, Waghmode, Shinde, Shedge, Dake, Agawan, Gaikwad and Rajan have been convicted for murder and conspiracy under IPC sections and section 3 (1) (1) of the MCOCA — if such offence results in death of any person, punishment may be life imprisonment or death with a fine of R1 lakh. Kalya, Waghmode, Shinde, Shedge, Dake, Agawane, Gaikwad, Sisodia and Rajan have been convicted under MCOCA sections 3 (2) — if the person conspires to commit organised crime, punishment is five years to life imprisonment with a fine of R5 lakh — and 3 (4) — being a member of organised crime, punishment for which is five years to life with a minimum fine of R5 lakh. Kalya was also convicted under the Arms Act but acquitted from charges under the Bombay Police Act. Kalya, Waghmode, Shinde, Shedge, Dake and Sisodia were acquitted of destruction of evidence (IPC section 201).
Morning arguments
"The only alternative is life or extreme sentence. Journalists are the fourth pillar of society, and this was an attack on the fourth pillar. If this keeps happening, it will be difficult for journalists to operate," Gharat said. "Dey's mother and sister were dependent on him, and with his mother's passing, it will be more difficult for the sister. [So] the fine under MCOCA is in lakhs, and a major portion of it should be paid to the sister, so that she can take care of herself."
